Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Position; Sun Communities (SUI) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 44.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 17,222 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 31,170 last quarter. 3M Co now has $103.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 126 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 135 reduced and sold stock positions in Sun Communities Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 77.06 million shares, down from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sun Communities Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 107 Increased: 86 New Position: 40.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 223,425 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Sun Communities, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $12.05 billion. It owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities in the midwestern, southern, and southeastern United States. It has a 102.33 P/E ratio. As of April 1, 2011, it owned and operated a portfolio of 136 communities comprising approximately 47,600 developed sites.

it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. for 351,458 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 63,900 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Main Street Research Llc has 3.66% invested in the company for 97,149 shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.62% in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., a Japan-based fund reported 2.53 million shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $101.79M for 29.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,553 shares to 22,638 valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Total International S (VXUS) stake by 158,712 shares and now owns 876,868 shares. Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, January 31 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G..

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.63 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney invested in 4,080 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sns Fincl Ltd Co owns 30,712 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Conning accumulated 189,025 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 54,666 shares. Northstar Incorporated owns 11,005 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Grimes Communication invested in 0.21% or 13,158 shares. 2,028 are held by Maryland Mngmt. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Anderson Hoagland And stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.17% or 5,955 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 35,714 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 1.94% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

