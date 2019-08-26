Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Valuation Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Holding by $513,387

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 243,413 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.57 million, down from 245,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 512,075 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $156.09. About 693,668 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,984 shares to 9,702 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: "NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 48,806 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $64.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 285,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).