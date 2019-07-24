Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $2.89 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $3.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 12.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $180.15. About 2.45M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley Inc has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 123,038 are held by Kings Point Cap. 1.32M are owned by Chilton Inv Llc. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 21,282 shares. Gabalex Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,000 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.59% or 142,251 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 41.42M shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Fagan Assocs holds 96,593 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 12,676 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,000 shares. Madison Inv Hldg Inc reported 290,504 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,665 shares. Nexus Investment has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn owns 546,933 shares for 9.27% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 245,726 shares or 2.44% of the stock.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 2,606 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% or 442,272 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 66,117 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 24,173 are owned by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 293,816 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 195,072 shares. Amer State Bank stated it has 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hexavest holds 0.01% or 1,964 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argyle Capital Management holds 1.6% or 20,003 shares. Curbstone Finance Corporation reported 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lvm Cap Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 14,602 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,172 shares to 117,398 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).