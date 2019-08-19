Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Stock Rose; E&G Advisors LP Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020; Share Value Declined

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE ACTING DIRECTOR OF FTC’S BUREAU OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REGARDING REPORTED CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares to 115,979 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

