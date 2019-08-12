Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $1.15 Million; Cubic Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,702 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 33,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.