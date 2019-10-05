Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $2.44 Million; Okumus Fund Management LTD Stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Lifted by $9.77 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 528,424 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 22/03/2018 – Constant Contact Announces Annual Customer All Star Awards; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Inspiratory Muscle and Endurance Training in Heart Failure Patients With Pacemaker; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 24/04/2018 – Endurance International Short-Interest Ratio Up 108% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. It’s a protracted probe that may be nearing its end. $EIGI (published 30-Jan)

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,807 shares to 93,686 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,845 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd holds 59,774 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3,701 shares. Coe Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. New England Private Wealth Limited Com reported 887 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,416 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Company reported 139 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 719,520 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 836 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,113 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Fragasso Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 438 shares. Beddow holds 273 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 10,706 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.03% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 12,948 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 17,988 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 58,414 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 196,773 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 19,664 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 174,999 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 7,663 shares. The New York-based Warburg Pincus Limited Liability has invested 3.96% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). State Street Corp reported 1.43M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Regis Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 130,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 1.06 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10,400 shares. Sterling Llc accumulated 113,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity.

