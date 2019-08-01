Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in At&T (T) by $973,307; As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Kellner Capital Decreased Its Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 4.62 million shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is What You Need to Know Before Investing in Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, MMM, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares to 267,391 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will AT&T Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Best Buy On Its Ex-Dividend Date – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.