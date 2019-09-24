Sva Plumb Wealth Management Cut Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $1.75 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Upped Its Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) Stake by $486,510

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,991 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 14,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 2.06 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 48,651 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 513,740 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 465,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 59,986 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,838 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Dividen (DON) by 66,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap (IJH) by 82,601 shares to 182,865 shares, valued at $35.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,774 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.