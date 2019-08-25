Sva Plumb Wealth Management Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS COMMON SHARE (CJCFF) Shorts Down By 73.22%

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 6.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,121 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 49,231 shares with $5.47 million value, up from 46,110 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $237.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) had a decrease of 73.22% in short interest. CJCFF’s SI was 4,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 73.22% from 18,300 shares previously. With 50,300 avg volume, 0 days are for QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:CJCFF)’s short sellers to cover CJCFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2405. About 1,000 shares traded. Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Syrah Resource Is Set To Become The World’s Largest Graphite Miner – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2016. Also Juniorminingnetwork.com published the news titled: “Victoria Gold Appoints VP Exploration and Doubles Camp Capacity at Eagle Gold Project Site, Yukon – Junior Mining Network” on September 06, 2017. Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Wallbridge Mining Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Fenelon Gold Project in Quebec – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: February 08, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.97 million. The firm primarily explores for graphite, gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Lac des Iles West property comprising 74 mineral claims that covers an area of 4,013.30 hectares located in the Southern Quebec; the La Loutre property that consists of 48 mineral claims covering an area of 2,867.29 hectares located in the Northwest of Quebec; and the Sakami property comprising 213 mineral claims that covers an area of 10,736.37 hectares located in the Northwest of Montreal.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Lc reported 706 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1,806 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.24M shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 16,527 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Argi Svcs Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,170 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,978 are owned by Chartist Ca. Pinnacle Holdings Lc stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westover Cap Advisors Lc owns 32,424 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 94,850 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 217,485 shares. Triangle Wealth reported 27,459 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating.