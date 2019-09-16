Sva Plumb Wealth Management Boosted Its Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Stake by $338,192; Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) as Share Price Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 13,080 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $778,000, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 593,982 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 345,116 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59 million for 14.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,946 shares to 112,619 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xcel Energy is Now Oversold (XEL) – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “American Electric (AEP) to Cut Emission, Enhances Renewables – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 293,200 shares. White Pine Ltd Co holds 26,389 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Shell Asset Management Co holds 0.17% or 125,986 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Coastline has 0.13% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 14,900 shares. 448,505 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.07% or 508,407 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 200 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 2,580 shares. Professionals holds 1,045 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 414,995 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 5,577 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.2% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru Com accumulated 16,458 shares. 14,664 were accumulated by Cadence Natl Bank Na. Miller Lp reported 1,833 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 58,269 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 14,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability reported 3,416 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 22,936 shares. First Advsr LP invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). London Of Virginia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,853 shares. Nuance Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 2,249 shares. Notis invested in 8,829 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 7,332 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 18,843 shares. Moreover, Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 768 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,020 shares to 11,202 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,492 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).