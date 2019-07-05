Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Reaches $17.23 After 6.00% Up Move; KUREHA ORDINARY SHARES (KUREF) SI Increased By 8.06%

KUREHA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KUREF) had an increase of 8.06% in short interest. KUREF’s SI was 13,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.06% from 12,400 shares previously. It closed at $47.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 94,207 shares traded or 20.18% up from the average. Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) has declined 16.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.84% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $11.47 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $18.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SUZ worth $687.96M more.

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil. The company has market cap of $11.47 billion. The firm offers coated and uncoated papers, paperboards, and rolls of sanitary papers; tissue papers; lignin and its byproducts; and bleached kraft fluff pulp, as well as printing, writing, and copying paper products under the EucaFluff, Suzano Report, Prisma Bright, and Supremo Solid Bleached Sulfate brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

