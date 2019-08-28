Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Suzano S.A. has 0.28% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Suzano S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Suzano S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Suzano S.A.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|0.54%
|17.32%
|7.23%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Suzano S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Suzano S.A.
|N/A
|20
|0.00
|Industry Average
|19.44M
|3.58B
|95.94
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Suzano S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Suzano S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.33
The peers have a potential upside of 8.46%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Suzano S.A. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Suzano S.A.
|-5.85%
|-3.28%
|-22.36%
|-37.39%
|-27.64%
|-19.49%
|Industry Average
|2.50%
|3.41%
|3.12%
|15.84%
|0.00%
|29.14%
For the past year Suzano S.A. has -19.49% weaker performance while Suzano S.A.’s rivals have 29.14% stronger performance.
Dividends
Suzano S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Suzano S.A.’s competitors beat Suzano S.A.
