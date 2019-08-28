Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Suzano S.A. has 0.28% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Suzano S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Suzano S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Suzano S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano S.A. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Suzano S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

The peers have a potential upside of 8.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Suzano S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suzano S.A. -5.85% -3.28% -22.36% -37.39% -27.64% -19.49% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Suzano S.A. has -19.49% weaker performance while Suzano S.A.’s rivals have 29.14% stronger performance.

Dividends

Suzano S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Suzano S.A.’s competitors beat Suzano S.A.