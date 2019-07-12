Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $5.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Position by $4.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 53,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 702,254 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30 million, up from 648,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 25,826 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $303.6. About 175,075 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares to 75,697 shares, valued at $88.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

