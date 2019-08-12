Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Benin Management Cut Position

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 57.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 155,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.02 lastly. It is down 9.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.85%, EST. 2.84%; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $172.5, UP 3.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $292.59. About 365,396 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares to 75,697 shares, valued at $88.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).