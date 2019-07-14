Suvretta Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $9.26 Million as Stock Rose; As Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Position by $1.13 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 803,090 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78M, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial reported 312 shares stake. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 436,751 are owned by Hexavest. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 3.70 million shares. Old Republic accumulated 1.67% or 792,700 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 22,871 shares. Texas Natl Bank Inc Tx reported 4,359 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 48,896 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 35,807 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 69,916 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 14,400 shares. 74 were reported by Enterprise Financial. 81,481 are owned by Commerce Comml Bank. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 3,223 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 733,991 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,115 shares to 174,995 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Com (NYSE:ETN) by 6,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.71M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,060 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 18 shares. Riverhead Lc owns 11,657 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 50,250 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Asset Management Inc stated it has 12,882 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 209,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc owns 3,422 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jlb & has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 139,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.12% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 5,232 shares. 1,950 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Lc. Asset One reported 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 0.01% or 199,481 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.