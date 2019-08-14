Suvretta Capital Management Raised Boston Scientific (BSX) Position; Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding By $371,300

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 33.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 778,946 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 3.08M shares with $118.11M value, up from 2.30 million last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $57.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 5.58M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 69,916 shares with $16.46 million value, down from 71,496 last quarter. Mastercard now has $271.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.