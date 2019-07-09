Suvretta Capital Management Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) Has Boosted by $29.60 Million as Stock Price Declined; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $732,000

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 3.54 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 778,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.11 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 2.40 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M worth of stock or 44,236 shares. Nanavaty Maulik also sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares. 4,047 shares valued at $145,692 were sold by Ralls-Morrison Desiree on Wednesday, January 9.

