Suvretta Capital Management Position In Blackstone Group LP (BX) Was Boosted; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Prospector Partners Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 182,084 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, down from 191,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $192.53. About 169,475 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 30,600 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 7.43M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 15,713 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 8,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 61,112 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 506,182 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bp Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Franklin Resource reported 275,876 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,528 shares. 60,505 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Jennison Assoc Limited Company accumulated 65,861 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 21,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital holds 3,212 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Century has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.83 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 49,500 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 160,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

