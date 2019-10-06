Suvretta Capital Management Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Boosted; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 191.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 753,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.37 million, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 213.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 61,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, up from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $88.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,204 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

