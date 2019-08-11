Suvretta Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Share Value Declined While Telos Capital Management Has Upped by $404,838 Its Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 19,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 85,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 65,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Wars Could Crush Alibaba Stock 24% – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 829,404 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $130.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group Inc LP reported 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 547,229 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Sadoff Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 362 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc invested in 0.56% or 3,219 shares. Ratan Capital Mgmt LP holds 6.59% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Com reported 6,544 shares stake. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 47,484 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 634 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 138,488 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept holds 0.31% or 402 shares in its portfolio. Leonard Green And Prtn LP owns 3,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE: EcoCAR study reveals what Automated and Electric Vehicle educated graduates want in an employer – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Names Andy Polansky Chairman & CEO of Constituency Management Group (CMG) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GameStop Doubles-Down on Retail Innovation, Partners with R/GA to Re-Design the Future of the Cultural Gaming Experience – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Group of Companies declares $0.235 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 688,855 shares. 23,118 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 18,480 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 257,826 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 1,500 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 47,040 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 165,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 43,356 shares. James Research Incorporated holds 0.04% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 30,020 shares. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 25,169 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 21,604 shares. Twin Cap has 0.1% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 100,960 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 246,500 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares to 13,081 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.