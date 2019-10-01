Suvretta Capital Management Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding; As Equifax (EFX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Creative Planning Has Cut Stake by $426,870

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 7,863 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 11,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 498,225 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 124.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 394,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 710,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.15M, up from 316,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $267.62. About 6.82 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 2,209 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 8,507 shares stake. 241,892 were reported by Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,869 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 18,613 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Old Natl Bankshares In holds 2,289 shares. Amp has 30,691 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Caxton Associate Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 62,800 shares. Sns Fin Gp Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Comml Bank holds 0.13% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 6,527 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 20,145 shares stake. 20,864 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 7,220 shares to 12,379 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08 million for 24.42 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 141,100 shares to 212,223 shares, valued at $42.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).