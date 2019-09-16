Suvretta Capital Management Increased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) as Share Price Declined; Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Price Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 246,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 640,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.45M, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 45,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 81,244 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, up from 35,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares to 708,204 shares, valued at $54.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Yahoo News” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 73,573 shares to 5,457 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.