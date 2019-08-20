Suvretta Capital Management Increased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Xylem (XYL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Agf Investments America Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.62. About 1.07 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 140,469 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, down from 155,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 172,696 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

