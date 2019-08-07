Suvretta Capital Management Holding In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Has Increased; Westpac Bkg (WBK) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.70B market cap company. It closed at $19.03 lastly. It is up 9.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 17/05/2018 – Australia’s Westpac bank names new group executive; 23/05/2018 – WESTPAC ENGAGED IN UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT IN BBSW TRADES: COURT; 10/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS 0.6% M/M: WESTPAC; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: SLOWER CREDIT GROWTH TO PRESSURE TOP AUSTRALIAN BANKS’ EARNINGS; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Net Profit A$4.2 Billion, Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Mortgages 90+ Day Delinquencies in Australia 0.67% at End-December; 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO: Australia Central Bank Likely to Keep Rates Steady for Some Time; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Westpac NZ’s Mortgage Covered Bonds at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA MAY CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS 0.6% M/M: WESTPAC; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Says Mortgage Book Continues to Perform Well

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 6.98 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares to 646,687 shares, valued at $48.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 829,404 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $130.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

