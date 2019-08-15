Suvretta Capital Management Holding In Boston Scientific (BSX) Was Increased; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 778,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.11M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 5.58 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.