Suvretta Capital Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Cut by $5.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Market Valuation Rose While Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered by $7.86 Million Its Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc analyzed 18,217 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc analyzed 873,820 shares as the company's stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, down from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 3.03 million shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $273.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24,936 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $39.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 324,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.