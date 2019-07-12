Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $89.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 88,432 shares to 121,675 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,866 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

