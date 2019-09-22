Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by $1.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.09 Million as Shares Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.58 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $114.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 141,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,223 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

