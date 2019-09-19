Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Position by $1.82 Million; As Neophotonics (NPTN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Awm Investment Company Trimmed Holding by $1.03 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 257,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 502,413 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.58M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 1.82M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. by 57,629 shares to 77,629 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turtle Beach Corporation by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 49,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 79,259 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 80,515 shares. 2.16 million were reported by Awm Invest Com. Herald Inv holds 0.16% or 140,000 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 18,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 10,117 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.67 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 693,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 2.38 million shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 231,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 128,495 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% or 2,662 shares in its portfolio.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $114.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 136,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).