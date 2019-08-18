Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.21 Million; Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Its Telus (TU) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 366,256 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,357 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24 million shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

