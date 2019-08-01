Suvretta Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Copart (CPRT) by $9.26 Million; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake Maintained by Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 1.41 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78M, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 1.40M shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

