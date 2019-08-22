Suvretta Capital Management Has Lifted By $89.57 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Carlson Capital LP Upped Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position

Carlson Capital LP increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 3693.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 139,717 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 143,500 shares with $11.47M value, up from 3,783 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 1.58M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6289.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 50,319 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 51,119 shares with $91.03M value, up from 800 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $895.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $12.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.96. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019

Carlson Capital LP decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 84,273 shares to 354,799 valued at $38.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 34,997 shares and now owns 365,003 shares. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associate reported 29,221 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Holding Lc invested in 26,836 shares. 6,699 are held by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northstar Group has invested 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hyman Charles D holds 48,214 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested 1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 167,731 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% or 228,988 shares. 69,507 are held by Stevens L P. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 216,444 shares stake. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Artisan Partners LP has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Everence Cap, Indiana-based fund reported 49,902 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 6.80% above currents $84.43 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9300 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

