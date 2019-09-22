Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $28.08 Million; Autozone (AZO) Stake Has Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 141,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 212,223 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30 million, down from 353,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.89 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 4,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 3,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 282,484 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Co has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,422 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 9,314 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 4,201 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Bank holds 2,866 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated Company invested 0.59% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 35 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated. Services Automobile Association invested in 13,780 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc stated it has 2,104 shares. 721 are owned by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 176,771 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 38,964 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bg Staffinginc. by 70,760 shares to 84,195 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cavalier Fundamental Growth Fu by 39,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,898 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young And owns 85,173 shares. Indiana And Investment reported 1,069 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cs Mckee LP owns 84,350 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 166,307 shares. Regent Llc owns 3,605 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 644,038 shares. Df Dent Inc has 18,358 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.18% or 1.04M shares. Westwood Group Inc owns 14,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Korea Investment stated it has 382,291 shares.