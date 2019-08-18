Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brown Advisory Lowered Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position by $398,286 as Stock Value Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 18,843 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 22,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 661,567 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $273.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $235,375 activity.

