Suvretta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $112.06 Million; Verity & Verity Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 84,577 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80M, up from 81,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. Benioff Marc also sold $1.58M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 8. BLOCK KEITH also sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 829,404 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $130.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares to 95,033 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S.

