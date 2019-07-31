Suvretta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $10.24 Million; Share Value Rose; Fj Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) as Market Valuation Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 473,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31 million, up from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 461,479 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 90.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 170,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 359,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 10,465 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 14,300 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Garnet Equity Incorporated reported 35,000 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Fincl Mngmt Pro invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Mgmt Va stated it has 3.4% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hartford Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18,555 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 36 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 6,940 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 43,374 shares. Whittier invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Blackstone Gru LP has 139,800 shares. Moreover, Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 258,341 shares. North Star Inv stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 188,527 shares.

More news for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. The insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74M.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Co. Hitting the Road for 5th Annual Mobile Fair Tour – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Displays Solid Run, Outruns Industry & S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Military Members With Fourth of July Discount – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TriState Capital (TSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 135,296 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 100,970 shares. Banc Funds Communication Lc holds 1.35M shares. Perritt Inc holds 65,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 139,935 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 27,020 shares. Brown Advisory holds 1.06 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,106 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 10,000 shares. 32,700 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 36,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 4,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated invested in 45,000 shares. Fj Capital Management Ltd invested in 359,931 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $775,250 activity. Demas David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400 on Friday, June 14. $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Dolan James J.. $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Casey Helen Hanna.