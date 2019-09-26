Suvretta Capital Management Has Boosted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $510,400; Holder Adi Capital Management Has Upped Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 30,600 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 2.67M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 296,777 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Secs Corp has invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 323 shares. 72,909 were reported by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 43,835 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny owns 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 27,863 shares. 6,887 were reported by Cibc Incorporated. Cambridge Investment Research invested in 5,146 shares. 228,276 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Lord Abbett And Ltd has 1.05M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.07 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.47% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Keybank Association Oh owns 12,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here’s what Key’s next CEO faces in Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies, Kandou Bus Collaborate to Advance Chord Signaling Technology for High-Speed Digital Applications – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares to 708,204 shares, valued at $54.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 263,480 were accumulated by Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Shelton Cap invested 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 511,600 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 92,000 shares. 5,125 were accumulated by Hallmark Mgmt. Virtu Lc owns 10,874 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Natl Trust accumulated 5,458 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% or 14,645 shares in its portfolio. 68,500 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company. Janney Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 5,750 shares. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,700 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Financial Services reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Suntrust Banks accumulated 45,836 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has 8,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.