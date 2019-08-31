Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Suncoast Equity Management Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $353,997

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: HD, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra owns 0.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 144,434 shares. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,154 shares. Burns J W & Ny accumulated 105,328 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Prns Limited holds 0.23% or 2,589 shares. Zevin Asset Lc has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,005 shares. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y holds 2.48% or 11,586 shares in its portfolio. Fundx Invest Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 2,653 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 18,219 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Group Inc owns 20,812 shares. First Republic has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ca reported 4.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 5,372 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 217,803 shares. 59.28M are owned by Northern.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 706,605 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 606,898 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 200,331 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Company Limited invested in 252,036 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Savant Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Century Cos owns 1.88 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Smith Salley & Assoc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,272 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% stake. Schroder Invest Gru has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.18% or 10,891 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.94% or 9,600 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $273.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).