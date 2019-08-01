Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $298.44. About 2.88M shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.36M shares traded or 41.51% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 26.28 million shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 401,210 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,226 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management reported 12,113 shares stake. Haverford Trust owns 7,025 shares. Bender Robert, a California-based fund reported 4,512 shares. 758,217 were accumulated by Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,672 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.67% or 904,481 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 180,124 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barnett And Incorporated reported 231 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Com has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,518 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,695 shares.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 33,854 shares to 572,094 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 396,436 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 21,380 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 205 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 1,030 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 31,432 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Com owns 94,859 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 6,214 shares. 24,608 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Service Automobile Association stated it has 653,379 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Palestra Lc invested in 3.61% or 413,640 shares.

