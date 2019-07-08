Suvretta Capital Management Cut Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Cut Stake by $14.84 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $230.25. About 1.24M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – Stephen Singer: Whoa: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay north of $50 billion, with a ‘B’ (after meeting various; 28/03/2018 – NHTSA sending team to investigate fatal Tesla crash; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 05/04/2018 – A major disconnect between Tesla shares, bonds is signaling problems for the stock: Market watcher; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: On Track for Full-Year 2018 Model S, X Delivery Guidance; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 06/04/2018 – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence “doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity.”; 03/04/2018 – Musk Needs to Recharge Tesla’s Finances to Make the Model 3 Go; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $301.48. About 161,103 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 47.40 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,423 are held by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company. 54,533 were accumulated by Zweig. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Llc holds 218,346 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 38 shares. Farmers Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 20,606 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 4.1% or 29,912 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12 shares. New York-based Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.64% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ativo Mgmt holds 9,227 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman invested in 0.13% or 14,791 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 41,759 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Capital Management Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 101 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,537 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24M shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Shares for $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna. $6.00M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. 21,258 shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M, worth $4.95M on Tuesday, January 8. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Picking, It’s Mental – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: PEV, Tesla Owners In California Mostly Rich Men – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tesla Inc. (TSLA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. Gracias Antonio J. sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84 million. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. 15,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.