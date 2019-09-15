Suvretta Capital Management Cut Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $9.18 Million; Shares Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position by $418,992

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 2,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 20,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 18,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 213,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.00 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,222 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0% or 12 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 2,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Allstate Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Endurance Wealth invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regent Inv Ltd reported 0.29% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sfe Counsel has 1.76% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,177 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 39,352 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management owns 36,498 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diversified owns 1,902 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. L And S Advsrs accumulated 10,043 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 12,225 shares. Thompson Inv Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 8,155 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 207,236 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 161,990 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 939 shares. Mkp Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 245,000 shares. 17,078 were reported by First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division. Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 20,700 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 4,646 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In reported 8,057 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,291 shares. Zweig holds 0.27% or 66,000 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 21,969 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co accumulated 2.57M shares. 64,365 are held by Raymond James Service.