Suvretta Capital Management Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.21 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.62 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 593,575 shares traded or 38.19% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 735,058 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.24 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $118.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 were bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC) by 31,456 shares to 13,796 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV) by 47,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,883 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.