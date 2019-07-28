Suvretta Capital Management Cut Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Caci International (CACI) Stock Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $2.98 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 95,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 183,552 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares to 953,600 shares, valued at $57.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Fort Lp stated it has 12,110 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Sun Life accumulated 1,768 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 513 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 9,887 shares. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 330 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 41,352 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,003 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 84 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 271,186 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 462,204 were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 20,136 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors holds 0% or 1,677 shares in its portfolio.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 157,491 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 160,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,250 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).