Suvretta Capital Management Boosted Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $52.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased Its Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3556.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.