Suvretta Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $144.81 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Holder Ws Management Lllp Lifted Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 124.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 394,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 710,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.15M, up from 316,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $264.75. About 11.85 million shares traded or 51.69% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 371.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.63M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 24.06 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 133,301 shares to 700,492 shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,539 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s An Ugly Road Back to the Top for Micron Stock, But It Will Make It – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Micron Stock Is Poised to Surge, but Be Careful in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron target boosted on NAND improvement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Camarda Finance Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 19,945 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Winch Advisory Service Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 126 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 3.44M shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Personal Fin Services reported 955 shares stake. Ws Lllp reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Interest Group invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Koshinski Asset Inc invested in 10,976 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 128,493 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0.33% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9.74 million shares. First Dallas holds 15,550 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares to 722,000 shares, valued at $53.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,204 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix Just Made A Major Change That May Not Last – But Should – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, AT&T and Netflix – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Netflix, Roku, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Odd to See Netflix Trading Lower in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.