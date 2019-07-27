Suvretta Capital Management Boosted Its Copart (CPRT) Position; Earnest Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Meritage Homes C (MTH) by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78M, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Meritage Homes C (MTH) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 24,579 shares as the company's stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.09 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 740,858 shares traded or 122.44% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 93,710 shares to 33,086 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY, worth $878,865 on Monday, February 4. Lord Phillippe had sold 537 shares worth $24,165 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Captrust Finance Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,000 shares. 166,431 are held by Invesco Limited. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 32,652 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.06% or 14,134 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 549,476 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.06% or 7,438 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1,752 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,549 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Victory Management holds 616,234 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 106,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Invests Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management Company has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New York-based Canandaigua Bank has invested 0.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Eaton Vance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 107,713 are held by Aperio Group Inc Llc. Lazard Asset Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 55,962 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). C M Bidwell & Associate holds 218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,316 were reported by Montag & Caldwell Llc. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).