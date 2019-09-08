Suvretta Capital Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $89.57 Million; Share Price Declined; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Position in Chevron (CVX) Has Boosted by $1.20 Billion

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 9,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,133 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 billion, up from 21,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Associate owns 22,338 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 1.69% or 15,679 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 447 shares. First Utd Commercial Bank stated it has 160 shares. Martin Currie has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barbara Oil Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horizon Invests Ltd has 1,777 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp holds 12,691 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 554 shares. Cap Interest Ca reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,263 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 243,888 shares. Maple Capital Management owns 5,847 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,494 shares to 35,008 shares, valued at $6.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,106 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Company (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.99% or 26,720 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs LP has 21,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 421,445 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & holds 1.74% or 42,531 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5,425 were reported by Mathes. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.21% or 7,224 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 21,082 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Limited has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 582,747 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. Johnson Group Incorporated invested in 34,713 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 550,622 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership holds 10,039 shares. Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.