Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology companies, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.59 N/A -1.66 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sutro Biopharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 83.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 34.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.