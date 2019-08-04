Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.11 N/A -1.66 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 88.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.