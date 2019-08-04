Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|6.11
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 88.44% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|1.9%
|-4.09%
|13.27%
|5.52%
|0%
|24.94%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.
Summary
Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
