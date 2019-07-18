Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

We will be comparing the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.33 N/A -1.58 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 72.4% respectively. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.